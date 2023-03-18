StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DaVita will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $116,373,000. Amundi lifted its stake in DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $26,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DaVita by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.