StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.
DaVita Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of DVA stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. DaVita has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.60.
Insider Activity at DaVita
In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of DaVita
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $116,373,000. Amundi lifted its stake in DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after purchasing an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,042,000 after purchasing an additional 339,051 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in DaVita in the third quarter worth about $26,824,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DaVita by 912.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 304,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
