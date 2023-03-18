Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) CEO Buys $53,040.00 in Stock

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) CEO Nadav Kidron acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Nadav Kidron acquired 100,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00.

NASDAQ:ORMP opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORMP. HC Wainwright cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

