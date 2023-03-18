Insider Selling: Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CAO Sells $53,660.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares in the company, valued at $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Installed Building Products Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $103.72 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Installed Building Products Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
