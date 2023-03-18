Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $50,236.90 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $50,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $63.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.88 and a beta of 2.73.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGRY. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,776 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,658 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,289 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

