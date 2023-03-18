StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jonestrading increased their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dynex Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 2.9 %

DX stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $30.53 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 165.13% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,458.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 23.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

