Insider Buying: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Purchases $54,348.00 in Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.30%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,126,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 108,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,335 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,576,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 64,222 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

