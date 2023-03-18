StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $144.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,997 shares of company stock worth $38,408,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,734,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

