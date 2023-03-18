Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

