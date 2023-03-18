DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DTE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

DTE stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,843,000 after buying an additional 122,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,461,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.