Delek US (NYSE:DK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

DK opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Delek US’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delek US news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

