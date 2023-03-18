HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DINO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $211,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,594.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $211,675.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

