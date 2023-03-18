DHT (NYSE:DHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

DHT Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Institutional Trading of DHT

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in DHT by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $2,183,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in DHT by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 8,080.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,523,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467,923 shares during the period. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

