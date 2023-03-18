Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent (NYSE:CNDT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. Conduent has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $727.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.78.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

