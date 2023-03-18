Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $134.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $133.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHH. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CHH stock opened at $115.36 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $150.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,003.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

