Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

CWEN stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

