Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $359.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.77. The company has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

