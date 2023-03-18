Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $29.64 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

