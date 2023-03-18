Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

