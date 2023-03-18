Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,209 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $359.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.77. The stock has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

