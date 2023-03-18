Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the third quarter worth about $63,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.