Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.49 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

