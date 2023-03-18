Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Optimum Investment Advisors’ Largest Position

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.3% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MKT Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Apple stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

