Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 73,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,657,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $162.07 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.50.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

