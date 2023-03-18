General Partner Inc. Acquires New Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,000. Apple makes up about 11.0% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.41.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

