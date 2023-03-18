Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 34,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,214,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,532,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $82.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

