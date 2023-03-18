MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the third quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of MLPA stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.46.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

