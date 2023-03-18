265 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 552.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $328.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.96.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

