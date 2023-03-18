MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

