MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $177,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.