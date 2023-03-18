MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $177,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,577,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,340 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,893,201 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,631,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after buying an additional 1,544,743 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,886.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,366,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,100 shares during the period.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.52.
VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.
