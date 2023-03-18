MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 578 Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on UL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE:UL opened at $49.15 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.4569 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.