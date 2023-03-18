MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $42,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 940 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after purchasing an additional 263,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $58.51 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 585.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

