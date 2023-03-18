1,606 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 3.0 %

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.42. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.91%.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.