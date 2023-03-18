333 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Acquired by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 406.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 699.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,928,000 after purchasing an additional 881,080 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 674.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after purchasing an additional 429,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,175,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day moving average of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.