MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 171,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

