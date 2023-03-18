MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Price Performance

In related news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AM opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

