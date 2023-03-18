MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 4,183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 2.6 %

ETN stock opened at $160.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.97.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

