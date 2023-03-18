MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $33,000 in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 76,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after acquiring an additional 170,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,054,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 44,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WNC. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.30.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,005 shares of company stock worth $7,260,522 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Further Reading

