MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 827 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 960.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.
Natural Resource Partners Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:NRP opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $647.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.29. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $65.72.
Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Natural Resource Partners
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.