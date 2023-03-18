MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $43,000 in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPM. KeyCorp started coverage on RPM International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of RPM opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.67.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

