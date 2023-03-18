MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %
ITW stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.70. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.
Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works
In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Illinois Tool Works Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.