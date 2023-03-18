MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.2 %

ITW stock opened at $229.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.70. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.