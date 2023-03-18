MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 767 iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS opened at $58.59 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

