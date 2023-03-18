MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Garmin by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

GRMN opened at $96.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

