BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Given New $10.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BRC from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. BRC has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,806.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BRC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BRC by 556.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in BRC by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

