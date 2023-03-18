Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.62

Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 522933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $249.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.91%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dominique Mielle bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at $509,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,702,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 73,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.