Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.36

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 1103207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATUS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altice USA to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.00%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

