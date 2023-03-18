LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.26

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 86615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.
LivaNova Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LivaNova by 699.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,390,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $34,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 108.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in LivaNova by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 447,934 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivaNova (LIVN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.