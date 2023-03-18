LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.26

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.26 and last traded at $40.76, with a volume of 86615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LivaNova by 699.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,379 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,390,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in LivaNova during the third quarter valued at about $34,751,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 108.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after acquiring an additional 478,704 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in LivaNova by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 908,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,469,000 after acquiring an additional 447,934 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.