Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.68

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 1144657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 28,282 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.