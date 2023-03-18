Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.96

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 72422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UDMY shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Udemy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $47,794.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 250,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $47,794.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 250,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 432,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,776 in the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Udemy by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,039,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Udemy by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

