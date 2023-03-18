Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Down 7.7%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 500,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 363,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

