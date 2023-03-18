Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Sable Resources Ltd. (CVE:SAE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 521,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 282% from the average daily volume of 136,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Sable Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 40.80 and a quick ratio of 40.33. The firm has a market cap of C$20.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.69.

About Sable Resources



Sable Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Don Julio project covering an area of 63,314 hectares; the El Fierro project covering an area of 58,510 hectares; the El Fierrazo project, the Los Pumas project, and the Laspina project located in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Vinata project and the El Escarpe project located in Mexico.

